Koslowski, Theodore, Age: 77, Brick and Old Bridge

Theodore (Teddy) Koslowski, 77, of St. Petersburg, Florida, and formerly of Brick and Old Bridge, transitioned into heaven on Friday, December 30 from Progressive Supra Nuclear Palsy (PSP). Born in Jersey City on April 24, 1939, he was the son of the late Theodore and Virginia Koslowski.

Teddy had a rewarding and successful career on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange for over 40 years, where he was known for his witty sense of humor and his “teddyisms.”

As a man of great faith, he was a compassionate and selfless person. An ardent Catholic, he attended St. Mary Our Lady of Grace R.C. Church in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Teddy is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Sandy (Bruggis) Koslowski; and his greatest treasures, his children: daughters, Stephanie and Mark Cartier, Melanie and Don Colucci, Kirsten and Sam Rennard, Blythe and Mike Aylward and Jessica and Kali Garita; and his son, Greg and Allison Koslowski. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren: Alexandra, Mark, Ryan, Katie, Kevin, Sammy, Theo, Jack, Charlie, Elle, Logan, Maeve, Brody, Trey, Matthew and, soon to be born, Nicolas. Teddy also leaves behind his sister, Dorothy Kelly.

A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 9:15 a.m. at St. Catharine’s Church, 108 Middletown Rd., Holmdel, NJ 07733. Interment will be held privately for family. Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations to help find a cure for the cruel disease PSP may be made to CurePSP at www.psp.org.