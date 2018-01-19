Kowalski, Stephen, Age: 69, Belford

Stephen Kowalski, 69, of Belford, passed away on Dec. 17, 2017 at King Manor Care Center in Neptune City. Stephen was born on April 9, 1948, in Jersey City. After finishing his schooling, Stephen worked as a stock clerk before joining the U.S. Army. He received an honorable discharge on May 4, 1968, and worked for Wakefern ShopRite from then until his retirement.

Stephen loved his family more than anything. He was a hard worker, provider and a devoted family man. Stephen was a sweet and caring husband, father and grandfather. He would help out anyone in need. He also loved all of his pets, most recently his pug Preston, and his fish.

Stephen is predeceased by his parents, Stephen and Thelma, and brothers Jeffrey and Ronald. Surviving are his wife Mary Kowalski; his daughter Theresa Matthews and her husband Dustin, and their children Tylor, Leah and Owen; his daughter Tiffany Ostering-Dibble and her husband Jesse, and their children James, Estella, Jordia and Ryan; his son Brian Ostering and his wife Alicia Van Sant; sisters-in-law Elsie Kowalski, Joan Ryan and Carol Capraun; and many nieces and nephews.

The family received relatives and friends on Thursday, Dec. 21 at a special 10 a.m. Mass at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Atlantic Highlands. Burial followed immediately after at Bayview Cemetery, Leonardo.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting evergreenmemorialfuneralhome.com.