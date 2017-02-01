Kowitski, Eugene W., Age: 83, Oceanport

Eugene W. Kowitski, 83, of Oceanport, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, January 21. He was born in Centralia, Pennsylvania, and lived in Bridgewater for 40 years before moving to Oceanport eight years ago.

He was a self-employed builder for many years before retiring. He was a communicant of St. Dorothea’s Roman Catholic Church in Eatontown and a member of the Somerville Elks Lodge #1068. He was a US Army veteran.

He was predeceased by his son, William in 1994; his parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Kowitski; and a brother, Joseph Kowitski. Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Joan; a daughter, Karen and her husband Tom Macios; a son, Joseph and his wife Karen Kowitski; a brother, Robert and his wife Pilar Kowitski; and four grandchildren, Sarah, Amanda, Jenna and Joseph.

Fiore Funeral Home, West Long Branch, was in charge of arrangements.