Kramer, John E., Age: 91, Middletown

John E. “Jack” Kramer, 91, of Middletown, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, November 15. He was born and raised in Green Point, Brooklyn, on November 22, 1925. He lived in Manhattan and Franklin Square, Long Island before moving to Middletown 55 years ago. Jack proudly served his country in the U.S Navy aboard the USS Argonne during World War II.

He worked for many years as a technician for Bell Laboratories in Manhattan and Holmdel retiring in 1986 after 35 years. He served as president of the United Teletech Credit Union and also served on the board of directors. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Vincent T. Lombardi Council 6552, third degree and a member of the VFW Post 2179, Port Monmouth.

Jack was a ham radio enthusiast. He was a faithful communicant of St. Mary’s Church and active parishioner, also serving as Eucharistic minister. He volunteered tirelessly for the St. Mary’s Fair and Mater Dei Booster Club.

Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Joanne and Robert Evans; three sons, Stephen Kramer, Michael Kramer and George Kramer; grandchildren, Christopher and Trevor Evans and Jessica and her husband Daniel Teheran; his siblings, Robert Kramer and Gloria Szczepanski. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by his wife, Mary Ellen in 2004. As a father they didn’t come any better, thank you Dad – until we meet again!

John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in Jack’s name to the Special Olympics at www.specialolympics.org. For more information or to send condolences, please visit www.pflegerfh.com