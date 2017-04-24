Kuntz, Carmen M., Age: 81, Lincroft

Carmen M. Kuntz, 81 of Lincroft, passed away on Monday, April 17. She was born in Elizabeth to Rogelio and Fidela Martinez. Carmen graduated from Port Richmond High School and Wagner College in Staten Island. She worked as an executive and head of Municipal Bond Trading at Banco Popular in New York City before her retirement.

She and her husband William moved to Lincroft in 2006. She was a communicant of St. Leo the Great in Lincroft. She and her husband Bill loved to travel and entertain and spend time with their family especially their children and grandchildren.

Carmen was predeceased by her beloved husband, William in 2015; and her son, Kevin in 2013. She is survived by her son, William M.; her daughter-in-law, Jill; and her grandchildren, Katie and William.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 20 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St., Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 21 at 10:15 a.m. at St. Leo the Great, 50 Hurley’s Lane, Lincroft. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.