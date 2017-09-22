Kuritz, Sally J., Age: 76, Atlantic Highlands

September 22, 2017
Sally J. Kuritz, 76, of Atlantic Highlands, entered into eternal life on Friday, September 15. She was born in Newark and was a lifelong resident of Atlantic Highlands.

She was predeceased by her parents, Clark and Marie Shaffer. Mrs. Kuritz is survived by her husband, John S. Kuritz; daughters, Sarah Kuritz of Highlands and Jane Belicose of Atlantic Highlands: a brother, Clark Shaffer of Atlantic Highlands; a sister, Nancy Shaffer of Ormond Beach, Florida; and her granddaughter, Sarah Belicose.

Posten’s Funeral Home, Atlantic Highlands, was in charge of arrangements.

