Kushner Group Pays $56M for Bayshore Apartment Complex

By Chris Rotolo

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS – A sprawling apartment complex in Atlantic Highlands has been purchased by Kushner Real Estate Group (KRE), an organization owned by Murray and Jonathan Kushner, relatives of President Donald Trump’s senior advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Formerly known as Thousand Oaks Village, the 304 apartment units and approximately 35.4 acres of land have been renamed Atlantic Pointe Apartments.

A 2018 tax assessment valued the property and its buildings at $29.1 million, but KRE finalized a deal July 19 to purchase the Navesink neighborhood for $56 million.