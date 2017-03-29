Lagrotteria, Sr., Salvatore, Age: 87, Oceanport

Sal was a master plumber and owned S. Lagrotteria Utilities Construction in Oceanport from 1972 to 1992. He served in a MASH unit in Germany while in the U.S. Army during the Korea War.

He was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Phyllis in 2004; his parents, Joseph and Pauline Lagrotteria; and a sister and two brothers, Josephine, William and Carmen. Surviving are his son, Salvatore Lagrotteria Jr. and his wife Wendy; a daughter, Pauline and her husband Scott Poyner; five grandchildren, Clifford and his wife Meggan Bebout, Frank Bebout, Gregory and his wife Nicole Bebout, Salvatore Lagrotteria III and Samantha Lagrotteria; seven great-grandchildren, London, Cadence, Beckham, Presley, Taitum, Teaggan and Payton Bebout; and a brother, John.

Memorial donations may be made in his memory may be made to the Oceanport PBA #364, Box 364, Oceanport, NJ 07757. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.