Lagrotteria, Sr., Salvatore, Age: 87, Oceanport
Salvatore Lagrotteria, Sr., 87, of Oceanport, died on Friday, March 10. He grew up in Long Branch and lived in Oceanport for the past 55 years. He served as chief of Port-au-Peck Fire Company in 1973 and loved to hunt, fish, golf and an avid boater. He had a hole in one at Old Orchard Country Club.
Sal was a master plumber and owned S. Lagrotteria Utilities Construction in Oceanport from 1972 to 1992. He served in a MASH unit in Germany while in the U.S. Army during the Korea War.
He was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Phyllis in 2004; his parents, Joseph and Pauline Lagrotteria; and a sister and two brothers, Josephine, William and Carmen. Surviving are his son, Salvatore Lagrotteria Jr. and his wife Wendy; a daughter, Pauline and her husband Scott Poyner; five grandchildren, Clifford and his wife Meggan Bebout, Frank Bebout, Gregory and his wife Nicole Bebout, Salvatore Lagrotteria III and Samantha Lagrotteria; seven great-grandchildren, London, Cadence, Beckham, Presley, Taitum, Teaggan and Payton Bebout; and a brother, John.
Memorial donations may be made in his memory may be made to the Oceanport PBA #364, Box 364, Oceanport, NJ 07757. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
