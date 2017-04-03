Lancos, Stephen P., Age: 91, Hazlet
Stephen P. Lancos, 91, of Hazlet, passed away, Monday, March 13 at home. He was born in Bayonne and resided there before settling in Hazlet 59 years ago. Prior to retirement, he worked for JP Morgan, New York City, in general services. He was a communicant and a member of the Knights of Columbus with Jesus the Lord Church, Keyport. He served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II.
Stephen was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Ella (Suring) Lancos. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Ann J. (Kunder) Lancos of Hazlet; his loving children, Ellen Downey of Millstone, Stephen Lancos and his wife Patty of Hilton Head, South Carolina, and Peter Lancos and his wife Donna of Middletown and London, England; and his cherished grandchildren, Christopher Lancos, Allison and her husband David Stunja and Julie Lancos.
Day Funeral Home, Keyport, was in charge of arrangements. To post a condolence to the family, please visit www.dayfuneralhome.com.
