Lancos, Stephen P., Age: 91, Hazlet

Stephen was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Ella (Suring) Lancos. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Ann J. (Kunder) Lancos of Hazlet; his loving children, Ellen Downey of Millstone, Stephen Lancos and his wife Patty of Hilton Head, South Carolina, and Peter Lancos and his wife Donna of Middletown and London, England; and his cherished grandchildren, Christopher Lancos, Allison and her husband David Stunja and Julie Lancos.

Day Funeral Home, Keyport, was in charge of arrangements. To post a condolence to the family, please visit www.dayfuneralhome.com.