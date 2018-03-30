Lane, Patricia, Age: 73, Belford
Patricia Lane, 73, of Belford, died on March 17 in Belford. She was born in Newark and lived in Belford for 52 years. Patricia worked as a nurse for King James Nursing Home in Navesink for many years and the MCOSS Visiting Nurses of Red Bank, retiring in 1996. Patricia was a communicant of St. Mary’s RC Church, New Monmouth.
Surviving are three daughters and sons-in-law, Laura and Michael Oxley; Patty and Michael D’Angelo; and Ellen and Joseph Schultz; and five grandchildren, Michael, Meredith, William, Michael and Taylor.
Patricia was preceded in death by husband, William C. Lane in 2017, and her parents, Frank and Marion Lyons.
Visitation was held March 19 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. Funeral services were March 20 at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy was offered at St. Mary’s Chapel, New Monmouth. Burial followed at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Patricia’s name to the Make a Wish Foundation of NJ 1034 Salem Road, Union, NJ 07083.
