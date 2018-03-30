Lane, Patricia, Age: 73, Belford

Surviving are three daughters and sons-in-law, Laura and Michael Oxley; Patty and Michael D’Angelo; and Ellen and Joseph Schultz; and five grandchildren, Michael, Meredith, William, Michael and Taylor.

Patricia was preceded in death by husband, William C. Lane in 2017, and her parents, Frank and Marion Lyons.

Visitation was held March 19 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. Funeral services were March 20 at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy was offered at St. Mary’s Chapel, New Monmouth. Burial followed at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Patricia’s name to the Make a Wish Foundation of NJ 1034 Salem Road, Union, NJ 07083.