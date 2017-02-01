LaPreta, Catherine R., Age: 80, Middletown
February 1, 2017
Catherine R. LaPreta, 80, of Middletown, died on Saturday, January 21 in Red Bank. She was born in New York, New York, and was employed as a Finance Officer for Donaldson Lufkin & Jenrette. She was an avid bingo player, enjoyed the Atlantic City Casinos and loved to dance.
Surviving are her son, Anthony and his wife Joyce LaPreta; a daughter, Catherine and her husband Thomas DaPrato; a sister, Regina McAllister; and her five beloved grandchildren, Dylan, Dean, Matthew, Brianna and Michael.
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in Catherine’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
If you liked this story, you’ll love our newspaper. Click here to subscribe