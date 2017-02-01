LaPreta, Catherine R., Age: 80, Middletown

Catherine R. LaPreta, 80, of Middletown, died on Saturday, January 21 in Red Bank. She was born in New York, New York, and was employed as a Finance Officer for Donaldson Lufkin & Jenrette. She was an avid bingo player, enjoyed the Atlantic City Casinos and loved to dance.

Surviving are her son, Anthony and his wife Joyce LaPreta; a daughter, Catherine and her husband Thomas DaPrato; a sister, Regina McAllister; and her five beloved grandchildren, Dylan, Dean, Matthew, Brianna and Michael.