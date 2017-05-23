Ledder, Karen, Age: 69, Highlands

Karen Ledder, 69, of Highlands, died on Monday, May 8 at Care One at King James Nursing and Rehab Center of Middletown. Mrs. Ledder was born in Summit and grew up in Gillette finally settling in Atlantic Highlands 40 years ago. She was an avid boater and was a member the Atlantic Highlands Yacht club for 32 years.

She was a teacher employed by Long Hill Township, Warren Township, Eatontown Township and the Oakhill Academy until her retirement.

She was predeceased by her father, Rev. Samuel C; her mother Carolyn; her sisters, Ruth Finn, Lorraine Hellyer, Lois Stortz and Thelma Pickell; and a brother-in-law, Richard Ledder. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Ledder; and many nieces and nephews.

John P. Condon Funeral Home LLC, Leonardo, was in charge of arrangements.