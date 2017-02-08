Lehman, Corie, Age: 77, Atlantic Highlands

Corie Lehman, 77, of Atlantic Highlands, died on Monday, December 19 at her home. She was born in Akron, Ohio, and lived in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, Rumson, Middletown and Highlands before moving to Atlantic Highlands two years ago. Corie worked as a RN for Family and Children Services of Ocean Township for 15 years.

Corie was predeceased by her first husband, Robert G. Lehman Sr. in 1985; her son, Douglas W. Lehman in 2003; and her sister, Lynn Paarz in 2011. Surviving are her husband of 15 years, Frank Kubica of Atlantic Highlands; two sons and daughters-in-law, Robert G. Lehman Jr. and his wife Lauraine of Hazlet and Kenneth A. Lehman and his wife Anne-Sophie of Long Branch; a brother, Keith Watson of Westchester, Pennsylvania; three granddaughters, Sofia Lehman, Chloe Lehman and Alicia Mize; a grandson, James Lehman; and three great-grandchildren, Gunner, Emma and Ellie.

John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown, was in charge of arrangements. For more information or to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfh.com. Memorial donations may be made in Corie’s name to the Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall St., Eatontown, NJ 07724.