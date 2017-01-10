Leonardo’s Overlooked State Marina Gets a Relaunch

However, the location of the new building has also irked some boaters, who find its new setting to be an inconvenience.

“Even for some of the people coming in to launch their boats, they (previously) stopped, paid, went on and launched their boats,” Caroselli said. “Now they have to pull over, do a U-turn, come back around. There’s a little more congestion I think.”

The DEP’s reasoning for the new office location stems from a couple of issues.

As Geist noted, flood elevation requirement changes would mean the first floor of any building at the old location would be higher above ground than before. That, in turn, would raise the price of the project.

He also noted that the old building site did not meet accessibility requirements; if the building were kept there, parking spaces necessary to the marina would be removed to meet those needs.