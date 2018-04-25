Letter: Middletown’s Ideal Beach Supports Beach Sweeps

Contributed by Sandra Vazquez |
Tucked away in the North Middletown section of Middletown Township, along the Raritan Bay, is a beach called Ideal Beach and a community which refers to itself as the “Ideal Beach Community.” This idyllic beach recently went through a wonderful makeover. The Ideal Beach project included a beach replenishment, installation of a dune walkover, dune plantings, upgraded parking lot and the installation of storm fencing.
In 2009 the Ideal Beach Community Association, also known as IBCA, was formed by local residents to improve the quality of life in the community and to celebrate its progress. The IBCA has developed a partner- ship with Middletown Township and provided input, on behalf of the community, for the Ideal Beach project. It regularly works with the township to resolve concerns about safety and environmental issues at the beach.
On April 9, the IBCA conducted a round- table with township officials. In attendance was the IBCA board along with Township administrator Tony Mercantante, committee- man Rick Hibell, Police Chief Craig Weber, recreation director Janett Dellett and direc- tor of community development Amy Sarrinikolaou. During this forum we dis- cussed additional storm fencing to protect the dunes from the establishment of rogue trails and garbage flying onto the beach, additional dune plantings and adding garbage cans to all entrances 365 days a year.
On April 21, the IBCA and residents of the Ideal Beach Community will once again join the Clean Ocean Act beach sweep event by volunteering in the clean-up ef for t at Ideal Beach. Lisa Cordova will be serv- ing as beach captain as she has for nine years. Lisa is a local resident who was a for- mer member and president of the IBCA for eight years. This year’s event will also include a co-captain and a junior beach cap- tain. According to Lisa, “There is no greater feeling than volunteering, especially when the cause is in your own backyard.”
IBCA Neighborhood Watch coordinator and trustee John Coviello recently moved to this area. John can be found walking the beach and cleaning up the garbage he sees along the way. “Cleaning the beach for my family is a way for us to teach our child how to take care of this earth and volunteer for the local community,” he said. “It is person- ally gratifying and, in many ways, makes us feel that we can make a difference in a world that seems often times too complicat- ed or resistant to positive change.” It’s also a chance to learn from the innocence of children, as a 4-year-old observed in Spring 2017, “Daddy, why do people throw stuff on the beach? The beach doesn’t throw stuff on them?”
For many years the IBCA has served as a conduit in sharing information for Clean Ocean Action through social media such as Facebook, Instagram and email. The IBCA has been able to engage the students of Ocean Avenue School, the local Girl and Boy Scout troops, and local residents to par ticipate in this volunteer event. Being part of this day is a win-win for the environ- ment, our residents and visitors to this beautiful beach!
Sandra Vazquez,
President, Ideal Beach Community Association
