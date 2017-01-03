Lettieri, Mary Ann, Age: 86, Lincroft

Mary Ann Lettieri, 86, of Lincroft, passed away on Thursday, December 8. She was born in Indiana, Pennsylvania and moved to Red Bank in 1948. She was a communicant of Saint Catherine’s Catholic Church, Middletown.

Mary Ann worked for the Department of the Army at Fort Monmouth for 35 years. She belonged to the Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites; volunteering at Christian Brothers in Lincroft.

Mary Ann is survived by her niece, Anne Marie Egan and her husband Mitchell of Shrewsbury; her nephew,, Stephen N. Lettieri of Red Bank; and two grandnephews, Braden N. Egan and Nicholas F. Lettieri.

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements.