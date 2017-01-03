Levy, Joseph P., Age: 32, Port Monmouth

Joseph P. Levy, 32, a lifelong resident of Port Monmouth, passed away Monday, December 12. Joseph was born in Brooklyn, New York, on December 17, 1983, the son of MaryEllen and Bruce Levy of Port Monmouth. Joe was a welder by trade and all around handyman.

Besides his parents, Joseph is also survived by his daughter, Amber Marzano; and his sisters, Theresa and Sara Levy. Joe also leaves behind many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Scott & Kedz Home for Funerals, Belford, was in charge of arrangements. Bruce and MaryEllen Levy will be accepting donations that will go towards Joe’s daughter’s college fund. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.scottkedzfuneralhome.com.