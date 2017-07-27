Lewit Sr., Robert H., Age: 78, Red Bank

Robert H. Lewit Sr., 78, passed away Sunday, July 23 in Red Bank. Born in Brooklyn, New York, to Howard and Madeline (Booth) Lewit, Robert lived in Rockville Centre, Long Island, before moving to Little Silver where he has lived for the past 49 years.

Robert served in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1964. Robert attended St. Agnes High School, Rockville Centre, Long Island, Suffield Academy in Connecticut, Dean College in Massachusetts and the University of Alabama. He later became a senior sales representative for the 3M Company and retired after 33 years.

He was a communicant of Church of the Nativity in Fair Haven and a member of Knights of Columbus and Briody’s Group. He enjoyed coaching Little Silver recreation sports and was an avid fan and horse racing enthusiast at Monmouth Park. Robert enjoyed sports of any kind.