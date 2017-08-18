An Interview with Liam Morris, Swimmer

Spotlight on Kids, by KidGooRoo |

How long have you been swimming?

I’ve been swimming for eight years.

Tell us about your swimming career?

I started swimming at my beach club over the summer. I swam there about a year until I realized I wanted to continue with swimming. I tried out for Central Jersey Aquatic Club (CJAC) when I was about 8, and I am still a part of the team today. I also swim for Christian Brothers Academy during the school year.

Do you, or have you in the past, participated in other sports?

I played travel basketball in 7th and 8th grade, and played recreational sports since I was young.

When did you decide you wanted to focus on swimming?

I have always tried to take swimming as seriously as I could, but probably in seventh grade I really began to think more deeply into it.

How many hours a week do you train and do you train year round?

I train in the pool 12 hours a week, and I do train year round.

What are your achievements to date?

I have participated at Junior Olympics, Eastern Zones, Sectionals. I have also swam in Monmouth counties, Shore Conference and in NJ Non-Public A State finals.