Female Lifeguards Show Strength, Stamina, Speed

Photos by Bart Lentini |

SANDY HOOK – Female lifeguards from up and down the East Coast descended upon Sandy Hook on Wednesday, with their goggles and swim caps in tow, for the largest all-women lifeguard tournament in the country.

The 33rd NPS All-Women Lifeguard tournament is a skills competition for regional female lifeguards who work on beaches, bays, rivers, or lakes. Split into two divisions, staffs compete in 10 total events. Some of those events are surfboat challenges, distance running, ocean kayaking, and surf rescue.

The event, hosted by Gateway National Recreation Area, part of the National Park Service, is free and takes place at Sandy Hook’s Beach E.

Last summer, squads from Long Branch and Lavalette took home gold medals in their respective divisions. – By Jay Cook

This article was first published in the July 27 – Aug. 3, 2017 print edition of The Two River Times.