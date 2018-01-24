Lightbridge Academy Center Coming to Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY – Lightbridge Academy in Shrewsbury, NJ broke ground on construction on Dec. 22 at 445 Shrewsbury Ave, at Harvard Way. The academy is being opened by Greg and Dina Hamwi of Holmdel.

Lightbridge Academy provides early education and child care to children ages six weeks through kindergarten, as well as special programming for children up to 10 years old during school holidays, breaks and summer camp.

The 11,600 square foot facility with outdoor play areas is expected to open in the fall 2018 on the 1.3 acre vacant lot.

The owners say they are excited about what Lightbridge Academy will bring to the community.

“Shrewsbury is a fantastic, tight-knit community that will really benefit from a premiere, educational service like Lightbridge Academy,” said Dina Hamwi, who will work full-time at the academy while her husband, Greg, remains involved behind the scenes. “We provide a holistic learning experience in addition to creating a nurturing environment for kids. By preparing children for kindergarten as early as when they are six weeks of age, we are raising the bar for education in the area.”

The daycare will offer parents regular updates about their children via ParentView internet monitoring and a parent eCommunication app.

“We are excited to provide quality child care to the Shrewsbury community, and this ground breaking brings us one step closer to being able to do that,” said Greg Hamwi.

