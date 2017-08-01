Lindsay M. Robinson Earns MD degree

Lindsay M. Robinson, who grew up in Fair Haven, graduated Creighton University School of Medicine with a Doctor of Medicine degree on May 13, in the Century Link Center, Omaha, Nebraska.

She is the recipient of the Dr. Walter J. Holden Achievement Award for Outstanding Student in Obstetrics & Gynecology, and she was inducted into the Creighton Chapter of the Arnold Gold Humanism Honor Society as one of 18 exceptional students from the Class of 2017.

She has begun her obstetrics/gynecology residency at the Hofstra Northwell program in the Northshore/LIJ Hospitals on Long Island, New York.

Upon graduating in May 2011 with a Bachelor of Science degree from Fordham University, Bronx, New York, Lindsay spent two years as a research study assistant working for Peter Allen, M.D., pancreatic surgeon at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Medical Center in New York City.

A 2007 graduate of Rumson-Fair Haven High School, Lindsay now resides on Long Island.