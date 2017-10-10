Lisa, Michael W., Age: 68, Belmar

Michael W. Lisa, 68, of Belmar, passed away on Thursday, September 28 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. He was born in Jersey City, raised in Hoboken and had lived in Jersey City and Bayonne before settling in Belmar in 1993. Michael received his bachelor’s degree from Jersey City State College and his master’s degree from New York University. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and had served during the Vietnam war. Prior to working as a music critic for The Two River Times, Red Bank, Michael worked for New York Telephone in New York City. Being a true Renaissance man, he had a passion for music, attended acting school and enjoyed writing. He was also an avid basketball player, always rooting for the New York Mets and the Jets. Michael loved spending time on the beach and most of all, with his family.

Michael was predeceased by his parents, Michael A. Lisa in 1962 and Margaret C. Lisa in 2017. He is survived by his brother, Warren Lisa and his wife, Oby of Jackson; a niece, Jessica Dick and her husband, Michael of Richboro, Pennsylvania; a nephew and a godson, Michael Lisa and his wife, Jamie-Lynn of Howell; a nephew, Warren Lisa Jr.; and his girlfriend, Chelsea Anicic of Jackson; a great-nephew and godson, Freddy; and great-nephews, Jack, Liam, Parker and Connor.

For those who desire, memorial contributions in Michael’s name may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016. For information, or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com.