Little Silver Ball Fields Upgraded With $250K Grant

By Chris Rotolo |

LITTLE SILVER – When the boys and girls of summer take the field this season, they’ll do so on revitalized borough ball fields.

According to Doug Glassmacher, Little Silver’s director of recreation, a $250,000 parks and recreation grant awarded annually by Monmouth County has helped borough officials refurbish baseball and softball diamonds at Sickles Field and Borough and Library Fields.

“The fencing was old, the dugouts and bleachers needed upgrades, and the drainage of the fields was a big issue that needed to be addressed,” Glassmacher said. “These are fields that hadn’t been upgraded in more than 30 years. So it was our goal to make some long-lasting improvements to them.”

Sickles Field is located next to Sickles Market, at 200 Rumson Road. The Little Silver Borough and Library Fields can be found behind CVS and Borough Hall, at 480 Prospect Ave.

Glassmacher confirmed that the aged and rusted galvanized fencing surrounding these Little Silver facilities has been replaced with new black vinyl coated materials.