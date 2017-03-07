Little Silver First Responders Honored For December Rescue

By Jenna O’Donnell

LITTLE SILVER – The efforts of several first responders who helped save the life of a man who collapsed in a local doctor’s waiting room in December were recognized by the Little Silver mayor and council at the Feb. 27 meeting.

Amid applause from assembled borough residents and elected officials, ten emergency responders from the Little Silver Police Department, Little Silver EMS and MONOC gathered to hear a resolution documenting their lifesaving efforts on Dec. 14.

“We don’t often do this,” said Mayor Robert Neff, Jr. before reading the resolution, noting that the borough is usually not so formal. “But our EMS, our police, the business itself – the workers there – really all came together and saved a man’s life.”

That call for help came when a Bradley Beach man suddenly went into cardiac arrest at a Sycamore Avenue eye doctor’s office in December. Office staff immediately began CPR and were quickly joined by Little Silver police officers and emergency responders. Together they made use an automated external defibrillator, or AED, located at the doctor’s office and were able to get the patient’s heart beating again before transporting him to the hospital where he was later discharged.