Little Silver Shopping Center To Get A Facelift

By Jenna O’Donnell

LITTLE SILVER – Plans to turn the borough’s dated Acme-anchored shopping center into a more modern and pedestrian-friendly downtown hub will soon be under way with a major makeover this summer.

The busy plaza sees a steady stream of cars on a regular business day, but its meandering parking lot, subdued lighting and limited sidewalks aren’t currently optimal for pedestrians or cyclists looking to move between its shops. The parking lot is a key item that Ben Lucarelli hopes to change. Lucarelli is Fair Haven’s mayor, as well as a principle in Markham Prospect Associates, LLC, the company that owns the complex. He said the current look and layout had been largely unchanged since the shopping center was built in the late 1950s, and it shows.

“We want to make the property more open and inviting for people to stay and congregate,” Lucarelli said. “We are really looking forward to turning this into a focal point for the community.”

Plans for shopping center at 507 Prospect Ave. include updates to the façade of the buildings, a major reconfiguring of the parking lot, and landscaping work. The application seeks a number of variances to allow for a larger LED-illuminated sign to replace the current freestanding sign, and changes to the parking lot layout, as well as reducing the number of parking spaces from 231 to 195. The renovation plans incorporate both sides of Prospect Avenue with design elements intended to tie the two separate shopping areas together.