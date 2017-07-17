Little Silver to Hire Special Counsel for Cell Tower Matters

LITTLE SILVER – Borough officials will appoint a special counsel to deal with matters related to a contested cell tower that was installed on borough property in May.

Mayor Robert C. Neff and members of the borough council announced that decision, which came out of an executive session last month, during a Monday night council work-shop meeting and passed a resolution to appoint a special counsel at the regular meeting which followed.

“We want to keep moving on this,” Neff said, before the council passed the resolution.

Kevin N. Starkey of Starkey, Kelly, Kenneally, Cunningham & Turnbach in Brick was selected from three attorneys interviewed by Neff, Councilman Daniel J. O’Hern Jr. and borough attorney Meghan Bennet Clark. He will be tasked with handling all matters that relate to the 95- foot cell tower installed by Verizon in May. The borough is currently locked into a 25-year lease with the telecommunications provider, which funded the tower’s installation to replace an aging communications tower used by police and emergency services.

“One of his jobs will be to communicate directly with Verizon,” Neff said.

Concerned residents formed a Little Silver Against the Cell Tower group on Facebook to organize their efforts shortly after the monopole was erected in late May. The group, along with many other residents and parents anxious about potential long-term negative health effects for their children and decreases in property values, have been applying pressure to the mayor and council to find a way to remove or relocate the Verizon-funded tower that currently stands in the parking lot behind borough hall – fewer than 500 feet from Markham Place School and its nearby sports fields.