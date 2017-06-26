Livoti’s Old World Market To Open Soon In Middletown

Story by Alex Mitsiopoulos

MIDDLETOWN – Livoti’s Old World Market will soon provide locals a taste of Italy as owner John Livoti, prepares to open his third and largest location at The Marketplace at Middletown on Route 35.

This week, his team of workers was putting the finishing touches on the approximately 15,000-square-foot store. Livoti said he hopes to hold the grand opening on July 1.

The New-York-style Italian market first opened its doors in Aberdeen in 2010 on Route 34. In 2014, Livoti opened another 11,000-square-foot Marlboro store on Route 9. After gaining traction in both communities, Livoti aimed his focus toward Middletown.

“The whole idea is to captivate and keep our customers happy,” said Livoti in an interview at the Middletown store on Tuesday, as workers prepared the store for the opening.

Pre-made meals boasting Livoti family recipes, as well as new ones, are made fresh every day by the chef in each store. Seasonal fruits and vegetables is delivered five days a week from the Hunts Point Market located in the Bronx, New York.

Livoti’s densely-packed markets are known for their certified Angus beef at the deli counters, fresh fish selection, bakery, Italian specialties and the mozzarella man who makes fresh cheese every day.

“We carry a lot of items that the customers can come in and buy fresh, and not have to circle around a big box store to get their perishable items,” said Livoti.

The Middletown location, which will be managed by Livoti’s cousin Mike Montermarno, will carry the same products as the existing stores, but there will also be some new additions that separate it from the other two locations.

The new market is home to a new gas-fueled pizza oven, which will soon be cranking out pizzas of all varieties, both sweet and savory. Currently the menu displays a Nutella pizza topped with strawberries, bananas, and whipped cream; as well as an Oreo pizza topped with

Nutella and marshmallows.

A unique row of imported artisan olive oil and vinegar taps will allow customers to sample a variety of different flavors ranging from peach-infused white balsamic vinegar, to pesto-infused olive oil.

Livoti’s Middletown location, which will feature some decorative signage in Italian above each department, will also feature a florist and will now serve gelato just in time for the summer.

The Marketplace at Middletown, where Livoti’s is located, has recently finished renovations to the façade of each store, leaving the strip with a more modern and colorful look. T.J. Maxx moved into the location in November, and a Bed Bath & Beyond will be arriving shortly.

“We do very well off of one another,” said Livoti. “The household families can go in and get their necessities of T.J. Maxx and Bed Bath & Beyond, and it complements the food market being there.”

In the parking lot Wednesday, a Middletown woman said she was looking forward to shopping at the market.

“It’s nice to have a new fresh store in Middletown,” said Middletown resident Katie Dwyer, as she entered the neighboring T.J. Maxx. “My parents also love the dried salami hanging on the walls,” she said.