Local Businesses Write Checks To Back Up RAGE

After receiving 501(c) 4 status, RAGE has stayed afloat from funds donated by concerned residents. That money has gone towards small-scale items such lawn signs, T-shirts and car magnet stickers to big-money expenses, such as hiring their own lawyer, Peter Dickson. When brainstorming new ideas to raise money, Vilardi and the RAGE board decided to tap into local businesses who either serve the af fected areas and/or have owners or employers who reside there as well. For Gloria Woodward, president of Woodward Realty Group, this is her second go-around tackling a similar proposal. “I happened to have been president of the Monmouth County Association of Realtors back in 1989 when this was an issue,” Woodward said, referring to a similar yet unsuccessful project proposed by JCP&L in the late 1980s. “As president of that organization, we were pretty involved in expressing our concern over it and fear for some of the damages that could be a result of that.”

Woodward reached out to RAGE a few months ago, lending support and a financial donation to help stop the project. As a Middletown resident, she felt that her support would go a long way considering costly legal fees. With 2017 marking her 30th year in business, Woodward knows the local real estate market, and believes homes here will be affected if the MCRP goes through. “Obviously you have to disclose – you can’t hide the potential issues,” she said. “It projects a negative impact on potential buyers to the community.” Just across the new West Front Street bridge into Red Bank is another RAGE corporate sponsor, who looks out every morning onto the Navesink River. “We own a piece of property at 54 Shrewsbury Ave., which is within 200 feet of the proposed power lines,” said Richard McOmber, a Red Bank lawyer at McOmber & McOmber. “We’re very sensitive to the damage that’s going to be done to our view-shed by poles 120 to 140 feet in height.”

After being alerted to the MCRP by a client of his, McOmber, who specializes in business and employment law, began personally researching and reading that August petition. On Sept. 6, he wrote a letter to the numerous parties and bureaus involved in this decision, and listed discrepancies he found throughout. In the petition, JCP&L claimed there would be no diminution of property values, an assertion the lawyer disagrees with. McOmber also finds himself concerned with possible electromagnetic field health risks, which he believes could harm his staff. The Red Bank lawyer says his building was constructed in 1980, and was done so after a long search he clearly remembers. “When we were looking around for a building site, we looked at another municipality,” he said. “We found a perfect site – price, access, everything. There was only one problem – it was near high-tension power lines.”