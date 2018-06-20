Local Pickles, Paintings and Pets Offered At Weekly Market In Bell Works

By Lily Marten |

HOLMDEL – Artisans, farmers, entrepreneurs and more gathered at Bell Works May 30 for the first indoor Fresh Farmers Market of the season, an event that will continue Wednesday afternoons throughout the summer.

The 2-million-square-foot “metroburb” at 101 Crawfords Corner Road, the new home to several tech companies, hosted more than 25 vendors in the atrium. They ranged from a mushroom farmer to a luxury writing pen salesman to a woman who sold foot jewelry.

Bell Works’ Brian Sienkiewicz, who helped organize the event with colleague Moshe Gross and Asbury Fresh, called the event a success. “I expected at least some light foot traffic, but right away at 2:20 there was a bunch of people coming in.”