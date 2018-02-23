Long, Gail M., Age: 62, Red Bank

Gail M. Long, 62, of Red Bank, died on Jan. 4 in Red Bank. She was born in Red Bank and lived in Middletown all of her life. Gail worked as a secretary for Meridian Health Care at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank for 42 years, retiring 2015.

Surviving are her husband of 20 years, Lester Long, of Middletown; stepson, Lester and Jackie Long of New York City; stepdaughter, Tara (David) Lawner of West Orange; two brothers, George J. Bakos of Red Bank and William (Diane) Bakos of Brick, NJ; one sister, Lynn Bakos of Port Monmouth; niece, Dana (Dan) Kolmer; great-nephews Ryan, Josh and Connor; grandchildren Victoria, Sam, Jake and Katherine.

Gail was preceded in death by parents, George Sr. (2008) and Doris Bakos (1962).

Visitation was held Jan. 9 at the John F. Pfleger Funeral Home. The funeral service was Jan. 10 at the funeral home. Burial followed at Holmdel Cemetery, Holmdel.

In lieu of flowers, please consider gift cards from PetSmart.