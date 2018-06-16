Love and Marriage, Go Together Like a Horse and Carriage

By Rick Geffken |

Though much of the hoopla surrounding the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has mercifully passed, Melissa Ziobro, Monmouth University professor, reminded a Tinton Falls audience that the recent British matrimonial event was just the latest in a tradition of across-the-pond “romances” between members of the European royalty and American brides.

Ziobro regaled 25 very interested women seniors (and two brave men) on May 21 with stories of “American Women and Royal Marriages.” The Harry/Meghan Wedding was certainly spectacular, but the joining together of Old and New World couples was not as uncommon as we might think.

Ziobro is a specialist professor of public history in the Department of History and Anthropology at Monmouth University and frequently writes and lectures on women’s issues. During this recent presentation, Ziobro admitted: “There are important issues and there are interesting issues. This most recent royal wedding falls into the latter, but it has increased attention to the Gilded Age phenomena of what were called ‘American Dollar Princesses.’ ”