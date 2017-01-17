Lowing, Jon R., Age: 79, Middletown

Jon R. Lowing, 79, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 4 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Rahway on August 27, 1937 to his late parents, Ida and Ardell. Jon grew up in Marlboro before settling in Middletown 51 years ago.

Jon was a revenue control auditor for the NJ Highway Authority in Woodbridge for over 40 years, before retiring in 1999. He was a member of the Middletown Township Office of Emergency Management where he honorably volunteered for over 20 years.

Jon was also a licensed amateur ham radio operator and an active member of the Ocean – Monmouth Amateur Radio Club and later the Middletown Radio Club. He loved to converse with friends and colleagues from around the world and attend antique automobile shows in his spare time.