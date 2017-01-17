Lowing, Jon R., Age: 79, Middletown
Jon R. Lowing, 79, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 4 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Rahway on August 27, 1937 to his late parents, Ida and Ardell. Jon grew up in Marlboro before settling in Middletown 51 years ago.
Jon was a revenue control auditor for the NJ Highway Authority in Woodbridge for over 40 years, before retiring in 1999. He was a member of the Middletown Township Office of Emergency Management where he honorably volunteered for over 20 years.
Jon was also a licensed amateur ham radio operator and an active member of the Ocean – Monmouth Amateur Radio Club and later the Middletown Radio Club. He loved to converse with friends and colleagues from around the world and attend antique automobile shows in his spare time.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. Jon was a kind, caring, generous person, and will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
He was predeceased by his beloved brother, James Thomas Lowing; and a sister, Mary Sharon Lanahan. Jon is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Valerie (Klitsch); his children, Jon P. Lowing and his wife Maryann of Middletown, Eva Jachim and John Lieber of Edison, Mary Cruz and her husband Jeff of Rumson, Barbara Ehrhardt and her husband Tom of Belford and Stephen Lowing and his wife Lauren of Norwell, Massachusetts; 10 grandchildren, Michelle, Nicole, Michael, Kyle, Connor, Taylor, Olivia, Jake, Sophie and Sam; along with eight step-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown, was in charge of arrangements. For more information or to send condolences, please visit www.pflegerfh.com.
