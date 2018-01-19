Lucey, Michael T., Age: 55, Rumson

Michael T. Lucey, 55, of Rumson, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch. He was born in Brooklyn to the late J. Paul and Carolynn J. Kopkin Lucey. Michael graduated from James Madison High School and the College of Insurance in New York City. He settled in Rumson with his family in 1998.

Michael is survived by his loving wife, Claudia DeSimone Lucey, his four cherished, children Nina, Joy, Matthew and James, all of Rumson; his dear sister and brother, Annamarie Lucey of Hillsborough, and Darren Lucey of Brooklyn; and his stepmother Jeannette Lucey of Monroe Township.

Visitation was held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church on Wednesday Dec. 27. Interment followed at Greenwood Cemetery in Brooklyn. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in Michael’s memory to The Grateful Patient Program, at barnabashealth.org/monmouthmakeagift. Please designate which unit, either BBR2 or C2.

