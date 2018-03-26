Luciano, Joan Marie, Age: 78, Middletown

Graduating with honors from Lafayette High School in Bensonhurst, her first job was the executive secretary to the vice president of FAO Schwartz. Joan worked as a

bookkeeper and office manager for Ted Genola Construction Company and then Mack-Cali Realty Corporation. Joan began in staff accounting at Mack-Cali and was soon promoted to office manager and later property manager at their Delran complex. After moving back to Shady Oaks Village, Joan was elected president of the condominium board and served two terms before resigning her position to lead the staff as the office manager.

Joan was a member of the Dante Alighieri Society and a Cub and Girl Scout leader. She was a reading tutor at New Monmouth School in an early program focused on helping the youngest students. She enjoyed playing tennis and was a competitive player in many women’s indoor leagues. Joan loved the beach, traveling and her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband, Joseph Jaegel; son Neil Luciano; two daughters and sons-in-law, Janine and Stephen Labrum and Lori Ann and Paul Durnien; four grandsons, Philip Labrum, Matthew Durnien, Christopher Durnien and Brian Durnien; her first husband, Peter Luciano; sister, Frances Kuhar; brother-in-law, John Kuhar; sister-in-law Lorraine Passero; nieces, Lorraine Luciano, Lynn Sileo, Kim Pekol and Kymberly Passero; and nephew, Michael Kuhar.

Joan was preceded in death by sister-in-law and brother-in-law Vincent and Ann Lou Luciano, brother-in-law Anthony Bravate, niece Ann Lou Copertino and her nephew and godson, Kenneth Kuhar.

Visitation was held March 13 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. Funeral services were March 14 at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy was offered March 14 at St. Jerome RC Church, West Long Branch.