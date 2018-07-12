Lunch With No Limits: Intellectually Disabled Adults To Staff Unique Middletown Café

By Jay Cook

MIDDLETOWN – The pride of starting a new job is something almost everyone experiences during their lifetime. Cashing the first paycheck and growing through a company is rewarding.

But not everyone gets that opportunity. It’s especially true for people with intellectual disabilities who have trouble breaking through societal barriers to land a job.

Lincroft residents Mark and Stephanie Cartier were watching that unfold for their youngest child, Katie, a 19- year-old who was born with Down syndrome. Katie Cartier graduated from Middletown High School South in 2017 and is headed to George Mason University’s Mason Learning Into Future Environments (LIFE) program in the fall. When high school ended there was a void in her life. As an intellectually disabled young adult, finding her first job wasn’t easy.

“We were thinking, OK, she’s 19. We have two more years,” before she turns 21, Stephanie said Monday evening. “Where is she going to work? What’s going to happen to her and all her friends? Nobody ever hires our kids and they’re considered to be the best, most loyal workers. But still, nobody hires them.”

The Cartiers hope to ease the school-to-work transition for people like Katie by starting their own 501(c)(3) non- profit organization. Their vision is to create a restaurant offering steady, minimum wage jobs and specialized training in the food service industry to intellectually disabled adults struggling to find work.