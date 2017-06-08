Lynch Jr., Lawrence, Age: 61, Shrewsbury

Lawrence Lynch Jr., 61, of Shrewsbury, passed away Wednesday, May 31. A husband, father, son, brother and friend to many, Larry loved to laugh and had a quick wit. His wealth of knowledge on almost any topic was enlightening and entertaining. Larry had an engaging personality and a story for every occasion.

His passion for the printed word was evident in his 30-plus year career as a Madison Avenue newspaper ad executive and the stacks of books all around the house.

He was as equally passionate about seafood, especially his love of crabs. His perfect weekend included family and friends sitting around the kitchen table cracking crabs, beers and jokes.

Larry was a man of character, humor, loyalty, compassion and love. He will be so deeply missed by all his friends and family.

Lawrence was predeceased by his brother, Kevin. He is survived by his beloved wife, Kathleen (nee: Bischoff); his loving children, Adam, William and Claire; his parents, Lawrence J. and Betty Lynch; his brother, Brian and his wife Donna; and a large extended family including many nieces, nephews and cousins.

John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements.