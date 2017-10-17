Lynch, Sandra L., Age: 69, Middletown

Sandra “Sandy” L. Lynch, 69, of Middletown, passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, October 7. She was born in Red Bank and was a lifelong resident of Middletown. Sandy worked as a beautician for many years before staying home as a homemaker and to raise her family. She later worked as a lunch aid in the Middletown Village Grammar School. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.

Surviving are her loving husband of 48 years, Michael Lynch; beloved sons and daughter-in-law, Brian and Melissa Engelmann-Lynch and Shawn Lynch; and her grandchildren, Christopher and Cara Engelmann. Sandy was predeceased by her son, Michael Lynch Jr.; and her brother, Ronald Snyder.

John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in Sandy’s name to the National Kidney Foundation at team.kidney.org/campaign/SandraLynch. For more information or to send condolences, please visit www.pflegerfh.com.