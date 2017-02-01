MacMahon, Eleanor Mary, Age: 90, Middletown

Eleanor Mary MacMahon, 90, of Middletown, passed away on Sunday, January 15 with her family at her side. She was born in Orange to the late John and Eleanor (née Kassinger) McLaughlin.

Eleanor was a parishioner of St. Mary’s R.C. Church, Middletown, and a former member of the Rosary Altar Society. Eleanor was active in the PTA and Perpetual Adoration Chapel.

Eleanor is survived by her beloved spouse of 67 years, John D. MacMahon; her loving children and their spouses, Eleanor and Douglas Frank, Elizabeth and Joseph Webers, John D. MacMahon Jr. and Mary, Colleen Mulligan, Timothy P. MacMahon and Joyce, Mary Jo and Gerard Sweeney and Meghan and Stefan Haas; as well as 18 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Charles McLaughlin; and loving nieces and nephews.

John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations in Eleanor’s name may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society c/o St. Mary’s R.C. Church, 19 Cherry Tree Farm Rd., Middletown, NJ 07748. Please visit Eleanor’s memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.