Mad Hatter Approved Again But Still Faces Legal Challenge

By John Burton |

SEA BRIGHT – It was déjà vu all over again last week for both sides involved in the Mad Hatter project.

The borough land use board last Thursday once again took up the matter of the Ocean Avenue restaurant rebuilding and expansion plan, as mandated by the state Superior Court. And as had been the case when the last board heard the plan, the project was approved by a significant majority. But it may not be the final word on the matter.

Seven of the board members voted in favor of upholding its previous approval, with one member abstaining from this final vote.

Prior to the vote at the hearing, Mayor Dina Long, who sits on the combined planning board and zoning board of adjustment, told what became a standing-room-only crowd of Mad Hatter supporters, “I spent the last 4 1⁄2 years planning and building a Sea Bright that was stormproof,” referencing the work that was required as the borough recovered from the devastation wrought by Super Storm Sandy, which included the storm-damaged Mad Hatter. Of the plan to reconstruct the restaurant/bar being proposed by owners Scott and Amy Kelly, Long said, “I see that as a benefit to their rebuilding.”

This hearing was ordered on April 10 by Monmouth County Superior Court Assignment Judge Lisa P. Thornton, who remanded the matter back to the local board in response to an appeal of the board’s initial June 30, 2016 approval. The appeal was brought by a residential neighbor, Jennifer Walsh, who opposes the plan, charging it will create noise, traffic, parking and quality-of-life concerns for her and other area homeowners and overly impact on the municipality’s infrastructure. Thornton determined that the borough land use board acted improperly and violated the Open Public Meetings Act. Thornton found the board neglected to contact two separate borough-authorized publications to announce the list of scheduled board meetings for the year, as required under the state act covering public meetings.