Madden, John R., Age: 72, Shrewsbury

John R. Madden, 72, of Shrewsbury, died on Sunday, August 20 at his home in Shrewsbury. After living for 72 years, John has left us with the legacy of his kind heartedness, colorful sense of humor and a plethora of wonderful memories that all who knew him will hold dear forever. He always knew how to make everyone smile and lighten the mood.

John touched the lives of many people during his almost 50-year career as a lawyer in Red Bank and Freehold. His co-workers described him as the glue of the organization and the most trusted lawyer you could find.

Closest to John’s heart were his wife, Tina Madden, and his son, Andrew Madden. John and Tina met 42 years ago on a blind date and have happily spent year after year by each other’s side. He was a devout and caring husband. Until his last days, through his own battle with illness, John only wished that Tina would be cared for. His son, Andrew, resides in Brooklyn, New York, and has made his father very proud by: (in John’s words) “not becoming a lawyer” and pursuing a career in web development.

The Madden’s small, close knit family share a fierce love that was evident in the level of care Mr. Madden received until his final breath and will continue through the life and compassion of those who survive him. He will be greatly missed.

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. A memorial donation may be made in his name to the S.P.C.A. of Eatontown.