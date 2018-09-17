Maffeo, Jean Maher, Long Branch

Jean Maher Maffeo passed away peacefully Aug. 6 at her home in Long Branch. She was born in Long Branch, the daughter of Mary Elizabeth (Mae) Quaas and M. Francis Maher. She was a graduate of Red Bank Catholic High School and worked as an emergency room nurse at Monmouth Medical Center until her marriage to her deceased, former husband A. Fred Maffeo.

Jean lived in Little Silver where she brought up her family.

She is survived by her loving daughters Mary Beth Kelly and her husband Richard of Brielle and Lisa Gilmour and her husband David of Little Silver. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Elise K. Lewis and her husband Jarrett of Alexandria, Virginia, Andrew Kelly and his fiancé Samantha Freyer of Long Island City, New York, D. Tyler Gilmour and his devoted girlfriend Sara Abramow of Tinton Falls, and Elizabeth M. Gilmour of Little Silver; as well as her great-grandson W. Wyatt Lewis; and nieces Diane Dangler, Anita Rowe and nephew Stephen Garcia.

Jean devoted her time to many charitable organizations doing volunteer work. For many years Jean and Fred were actively involved in the raising of thoroughbred horses in New Jersey, New York, Maryland and Florida. Jean also enjoyed reading, playing bridge and just being with her adored family. She lived her life vibrantly and was a constant source of joy to all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Jean was never one to sit by idly, instead she always had a project – in particular, she enjoyed making floral arrangements and enhancing the beauty of her surroundings.

At her request there will be no visitation and committal services will be private. The family would appreciate donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in her memory.

There was a Memorial Service for Jean Aug. 10 at St. George’s-by-the-River, Rumson. The Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, has been entrusted with the arrangements.