Maguire, James “Jimbo”, Age: 66, Leonardo

James “Jimbo” Maguire, 66, of Leonardo passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Aug. 6. He was born in Newark and lived in Leonardo for over 52 years.

James was president and owner of Transfer Data Corporation, a company he developed. He later worked as a communications consultant for Integrated Strategic Resources (ISR) in New York City, retiring this year. He was an old car enthusiast and enjoyed playing golf. He mostly enjoyed spending time with his family.

Surviving are his wife of 43 years, Bernice (Acker); sons and daughters-in-law, Sean and Ilana Maguire and James and Liana Maguire; mother Nancy Miller Maguire; sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen and Allan Dunzello; grandchildren Michael James, Mila Bernice, Justin James and Ryan Alexander Maguire.