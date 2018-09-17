Maguire, James “Jimbo”, Age: 66, Leonardo
James “Jimbo” Maguire, 66, of Leonardo passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Aug. 6. He was born in Newark and lived in Leonardo for over 52 years.
James was president and owner of Transfer Data Corporation, a company he developed. He later worked as a communications consultant for Integrated Strategic Resources (ISR) in New York City, retiring this year. He was an old car enthusiast and enjoyed playing golf. He mostly enjoyed spending time with his family.
Surviving are his wife of 43 years, Bernice (Acker); sons and daughters-in-law, Sean and Ilana Maguire and James and Liana Maguire; mother Nancy Miller Maguire; sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen and Allan Dunzello; grandchildren Michael James, Mila Bernice, Justin James and Ryan Alexander Maguire.
James was preceded in death by his father Thomas Maguire.
Visitation was held Aug. 9 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. Funeral services were Aug. 10 at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy was offered at St. Agnes Church, Atlantic Highlands.
In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in James’s name to the Melanoma Research Foundation at melanoma.org.
