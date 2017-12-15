Mahon, Thomas J., Age: 85, Shrewsbury

Thomas J. Mahon, 85, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 20. Thomas was born on November 16, 1932 in Brooklyn, New York, where he grew up and lived for the majority of his life.

Later, he and his wife, Patricia, moved to Belford, and he was presently living in Shrewsbury.

Thomas was a proud U.S. Army veteran, having served our country during the Korean War. Before retirement, he worked as a banker for Citi Bank on Wall Street for many years. He was also the past president of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and the past commander of the American Legion, Post 338, and always took great pride in his Irish-American heritage.

He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Margaret (Lenahan) Mahon; his beloved wife, Patricia (Carroll) Mahon; his adored son, Thomas Mahon; and his dear sister, Kathy McDaniel. Thomas is survived by his loving children: Patricia Viverito and her husband John of Belford and Kevin Mahon and his partner Keri Romer of Seaside Heights; his cherished grandchildren, Jennifer Viverito and her partner Jordan Lemole, Jaclyn Viverito, Tara Pollifrone and her husband Dominick, Danielle Mahon, Jessica Viverito and Alexis Mahon; and many treasured nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

