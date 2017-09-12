Mangarelli, Edith I., Age: 98, Red Bank

Edith I. Mangarelli (nee Geroni), 98, a lifelong resident of Red Bank, passed away on Thursday, August 31. She was married to her late husband, Harold Mangarelli, for 53 years. Born on August 7, 1919 in Red Bank, she went to Red Bank High School and worked at Eisners factory during World War II. She was a member of the USO and a devout Catholic. She helped run Crown Gifts, a well known Catholic gift store owned by she and her husband. Edith loved her family, watching soap operas, the New York Yankees and Tony Bennett.

She is survived by her five children and their spouses: Mr. and Mrs. Harold Mangarelli Jr. of Sharpsburg, Georgia, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Vibert of Falls Church, Virginia, Mr. and Mrs. Michael Desider of Wall, Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Mangarelli of Middletown and Mr. and Mrs. Marc Nowak of Howell. She is also survived by her 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and her loving nieces and nephews.

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements, Memorial donations may be made in her name to The VNA of Central New Jersey, 80 Main St., Suite 210, West Orange, NJ 07052.