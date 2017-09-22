Manley, Mary Mitcham, Age: 92, Fair Haven

Mary Mitcham Manley, 92, died on Monday, August 28 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, North Carolina. Born and raised in Goldsboro, North Carolina, Mary met her future husband, Joseph L. Manley, during World War II when he was stationed in Goldsboro.

They married in 1944 and Mary joined Joe in his native New Jersey, where they made their home in Fair Haven for over 45 years and raised their nine children.

Mary was an accomplished classical pianist, organist and choir director at several churches both in New Jersey, and North Carolina after she and her husband retired to her native state. First and foremost, she was a loving wife, devoted mother and adoring grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was predeceased by her husband of almost 50 years; her parents, William Orin and Irene Mitcham; sisters, Elizabeth, Katherine and Irene; and her brothers, William Orin Jr. and Robert. She is survived by her children, Joe (Natasha) Manley, Kathy (John) Speiser, Tom (Leslie), Libbi (David) Murray, Paul (Linn), Jean Runte, James (Marybeth), Giga Mith and Eileen (Jim) Willis; as well as 28 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.