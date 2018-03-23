‘March For Our Lives’ Planned For Red Bank

Organizer Mike Sikand, 53, of Oceanport, said marchers are in solidarity with student organizers nationwide who want to end gun violence. Marchers are “addressing this epidemic of mass school shootings,” and to “urge lawmakers to pass legislation to address gun violence.”

He added, “This march that we’re doing has nothing to do with being a Democrat or a Republican,” said Sikand. “Everybody has been outraged by this tragedy.”

“There is widespread support, and when gun control gets politicized, people go back to their hardline positions and then nothing really gets done,” Sikand said. “But we won’t put forth any political agenda. This is just for the kids.”

Sikand is Oceanport’s Democratic municipal committee chairperson and is also involved in the Dads Against Guns national organization. More than a dozen local activists and elected officials from the many Two River towns have helped coordinate the event, he said.

Organizers expect groups from Atlantic Highlands, Fair Haven, Highlands, Little Silver, Middletown, Oceanport, Red Bank, Rumson, Shrewsbury and Tinton Falls.

March information is online at MarchForOurLives.com or on Facebook @TwoRiversMarchForOurLives.