Massabni, Madalyn, Age: 19, Rumson

Madalyn Elizabeth Massabni, 19, of Rumson, was given her angel wings on Thursday, March 30 following an unexpected and rare bout with septic shock. She was taken from us far too soon. Her final hours were spent surrounded by family and loved ones.

Madalyn’s life would seem too short to many, but those who were touched by her understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives.

Her beautiful smile melted the hearts of those who knew and loved her and her amazing sense of humor could always make people laugh.

With Madalyn’s passing we remind others that her life is one to be celebrated. Although we will miss her dearly every day she will forever remain in our hearts. Throughout her life we were able to create wonderful memories and it has been an honor and a privilege to be the parents and brother of this beautiful, loving, amazing and caring young woman.

Madalyn lived life to the fullest. She shared a passion for cheerleading in high school, helped managed the boys spring track team when she was a Junior, and during the summer, on warm sunny days, loved spending time at the beach basking in the sun with her friends. She was a sweet and vibrant young woman and the sunshine of her parent’s eyes. Born March 27, 1998 to the parents of Dawn and George Massabni and sister to Georgie, Madalyn graduated from Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School in June 2016 and was attending her freshman year of college at Lynn University, Boca Raton, Florida. She was a sister of the Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority at Lynn.

Madalyn is survived by her loving parents, Dawn and George Massabni III; a brother, George Massabni IV; her paternal grandparents, Nan Massabni, Geraldine and Harvey Tilton; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Madalyn was predeceased by her grandfather, George Massabni Jr.; and an uncle Robert Massabni.

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations can be sent to the following www.gofundme.com/3l1jwt.