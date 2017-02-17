Massell, Jerry J., Age: 85, Red Bank

Jerry J. Massell, 85, of Red Bank passed away Monday, February 6. He was born in Queens, New York, to the late Emmanuel and Dora (nee: Cappa). Jerry was a 1949 graduate of Don Bosco High School where he was a member of the first football team and the captain of the baseball and basketball teams. Afterwards, he attended Boston College where he met and married the love of his life, Elizabeth Ann (nee: Foisy).

Upon graduation he worked at he saved enough money to attend Washington College of Law at American University. Jerry then moved to Middletown where he practiced law for over 30 years. In 1996 he became a Workers’ Compensation Judge, retiring in 2007. He was a longtime member of the Middletown Lions Club and Navesink Country Club. He loved golf, gardening and grandchildren.

Jerry was predeceased by his beloved wife, Elizabeth in 2011. He is survived by his loving children and their spouses, Susan and Wallace Giakas, Gerald J. and Maureen Douglas and Stephen and Emily Massell. Also surviving are his dear grandchildren, Casey, Wallace Jr., Justin and Alexander Giakas, Grace, Molly, Anna, Edward, Nathaniel, Delia and Virginia Massell; and his brother. Dr. George Massell.

Visitation will be at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Ave., Red Bank, on Thursday, February 9 from 4 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 10 at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church on the corner of Bridge and Chestnut streets in Red Bank with entombment immediately following at Fairview Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Jerry’s memory to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (www.michaeljfox.org).

Please visit Jerry’s memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.