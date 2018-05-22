MAST Students Walk For Water

By Samantha Bell |

SANDY HOOK – The Key Club at the Marine Academy of Science and Technology (MAST) hosted a unique fundraiser April 17, drawing attention to the plight of many in developing nations who do not have ready access to fresh water.

During the school’s first Walk for Water, 232 people, including students, families, friends and neighbors, walked 1.25 miles along the school’s multiuse path, only a third of the distance many must walk for water. While walking, each participant carried two 1-gallon containers of water weighing 16 pounds to simulate a portion of the weight many people around the world must carry on their trek.